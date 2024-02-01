Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🖼️ Be artsy. The Dallas Museum of Art's First Sundays events offer free admission to its paid exhibits, including collections covering Afro-Atlantic histories and the works of Mexican artist Abraham Ángel.

11am-5pm Sunday.

🎵 Settle the scores. Former WFAA film critic Gary Cogill and the Richardson Symphony Orchestra will guide guests through popular film scores such as "Psycho" and "Jaws" to examine Good vs. Evil.

7:30pm Saturday at the Charles W. Eisemann Center. Tickets start at $22.

🤠 Sit down. Fort Worth's Sundance Square is hosting several free outdoor events this weekend, including live music Friday evening, Saturday night and Sunday night.

👟 Explore Dallas history. Take a walking tour about the architecture and history of downtown Dallas. The tour includes the Majestic Theatre and Thanks-Giving Square.

10am-noon Saturday from AT&T Discovery District. Free, but get a ticket.

❄️ Predict the future. Celebrate Groundhog Day in The Colony with a free showing of "Groundhog Day," photos with Gary the Groundhog, family-friendly crafts and dirt pies.