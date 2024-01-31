He knows what he's got. Photo: Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Luka Dončić's jersey was the sixth most popular in the NBA in the first half of this season, according to new rankings shared by the league Tuesday.

Why it matters: Dončić's popularity, combined with his high scoring run over the past few weeks, show us that maybe there's still hope for the Mavericks to at least do better than last season.

It's difficult to hope for much more with our Dallas teams these days. Except for the Rangers. 🏆

How it works: The NBA looked at NBAStore.com sales from the first half of the regular season to determine the ranking.

State of popularity: The Warriors' Steph Curry ranks first, followed by the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Lakers' LeBron James.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama is the highest-ranked rookie since Kristaps Porziņģis in the 2015-16 season. Porziņģis played for the Mavs from 2019 to 2022.

The intrigue: Suns guard Devin Booker's jersey sales rank one spot below Dončić's sales, yet another reminder that Dončić is his daddy.

Meanwhile: The Mavs were 10th in the NBA in the first half of this season for top-selling merchandise.

The Lakers took first place.

Flashback: Dončić's jersey consistently ranked fifth in the first and second halves of the regular season last year.