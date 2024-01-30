Share on email (opens in new window)

Many grownups are still in their Swiftie era. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Taylor Swift lovers are organizing a convention in Dallas to fangirl over her music together, without her.

Driving the news: Taylor-Con Dallas will take over the Hilton at Lincoln Centre on March 15 and 16, and tickets have sold out.

The event coincides with All-Con, a four-day cosplay convention at the Hilton.

Details: The convention will include dance parties, bracelet exchanges, an Eras costume catwalk, trivia, scavenger hunt and giveaways.

Reality check: It's highly unlikely that Swift will be there. She's still touring the world.

Yes, but: We wouldn't mind it if she stops by Dallas to meet her fans — she doesn't have any concerts scheduled the weekend of Taylor-Con.

The bottom line: …Are you ready for it?