The central Texas rancher on Netflix's "The Trust"

headshot
A man embraces a woman holding a cowboy hat

Brian Firebaugh is a jolly good rancher. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

A new Netflix game show testing contestants' ability to trust other people puts a charming Texas rancher to the test.

Driving the news: "The Trust" started releasing episodes Jan. 10. The final episode dropped last week.

How it works: Eleven strangers start with $250,000 to split evenly but, from episode to episode, they have to choose if they want to vote anyone out of the group.

  • The contestants grapple with their motivations for the money and their loyalties to each other.

Zoom in: Brian Firebaugh of Hubbard, located between Fort Worth and Waco, is one of three Texans on the show.

  • The Marine Corps veteran who runs 4F Ranch says he's on the show to get enough money to adopt a boy nicknamed Rooster with his wife.
  • His trusting nature and Texas-sized heart earn him the respect of his castmates.
  • "My integrity is not for sale," he says on the show.

Of note: His Instagram is filled with wholesome content about his cattle ranching business and newfound Netflix fame.

Zoom out: The show features two more Texans — Julie Theis, who says she had a difficult upbringing, and Tolú Ekundare, a first-generation Nigerian immigrant whose family also struggled financially.

  • "It was the opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money," Ekundare told Vulture (👀 link has spoilers).
