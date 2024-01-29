The central Texas rancher on Netflix's "The Trust"
A new Netflix game show testing contestants' ability to trust other people puts a charming Texas rancher to the test.
Driving the news: "The Trust" started releasing episodes Jan. 10. The final episode dropped last week.
How it works: Eleven strangers start with $250,000 to split evenly but, from episode to episode, they have to choose if they want to vote anyone out of the group.
- The contestants grapple with their motivations for the money and their loyalties to each other.
Zoom in: Brian Firebaugh of Hubbard, located between Fort Worth and Waco, is one of three Texans on the show.
- The Marine Corps veteran who runs 4F Ranch says he's on the show to get enough money to adopt a boy nicknamed Rooster with his wife.
- His trusting nature and Texas-sized heart earn him the respect of his castmates.
- "My integrity is not for sale," he says on the show.
Of note: His Instagram is filled with wholesome content about his cattle ranching business and newfound Netflix fame.
Zoom out: The show features two more Texans — Julie Theis, who says she had a difficult upbringing, and Tolú Ekundare, a first-generation Nigerian immigrant whose family also struggled financially.
- "It was the opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money," Ekundare told Vulture (👀 link has spoilers).
