A new Netflix game show testing contestants' ability to trust other people puts a charming Texas rancher to the test.

Driving the news: "The Trust" started releasing episodes Jan. 10. The final episode dropped last week.

How it works: Eleven strangers start with $250,000 to split evenly but, from episode to episode, they have to choose if they want to vote anyone out of the group.

The contestants grapple with their motivations for the money and their loyalties to each other.

Zoom in: Brian Firebaugh of Hubbard, located between Fort Worth and Waco, is one of three Texans on the show.

The Marine Corps veteran who runs 4F Ranch says he's on the show to get enough money to adopt a boy nicknamed Rooster with his wife.

His trusting nature and Texas-sized heart earn him the respect of his castmates.

"My integrity is not for sale," he says on the show.

Of note: His Instagram is filled with wholesome content about his cattle ranching business and newfound Netflix fame.

Zoom out: The show features two more Texans — Julie Theis, who says she had a difficult upbringing, and Tolú Ekundare, a first-generation Nigerian immigrant whose family also struggled financially.