Britney Spears' and Prince Harry's memoirs were among the most popular digital books at the Fort Worth library last year.

The big picture: A little more than half of Americans read at least one book last year, per an Economist/YouGov poll.

Details: The library checked out 1.7 million printed books last year and more than 1.4 million digital items, a 22% increase from 2022.

James Patterson and Rebecca Yarros were among the most read authors.

Meanwhile: In Dallas, some of the top checked out books were "Someone Else's Shoes" by Jojo Moyes, "The It Girl" by Ruth Ware, "The Boys From Biloxi" by John Grisham and "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver.

Of note: "The House in the Pines" by Ana Reyes was a top checked-out book in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

👀 The intrigue: For fans of Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me," it's worth noting Justin Timberlake will make a stop at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth in June.

What's next: A couple of highly anticipated books will be released Tuesday: "House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas and "Come & Get It" by Kiley Reid.

Reid will be in town Feb. 6 at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The bottom line: For the 46% of Americans who didn't read a book last year, library cards are free.