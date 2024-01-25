Share on email (opens in new window)

Keith Lee and his social media followers are coming soon to a restaurant near you. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is coming to town, and Axios Dallas readers had some great suggestions of where he should go.

Why it matters: The Detroit native's ability to boost business at restaurants from Las Vegas to Chicago has been dubbed the "Keith Lee Effect."

He's asking for local recommendations.

What you said: Axios Dallas reader LaToya M. suggested Mike's Chicken, Melanie T. said Mot Hai Ba is a must-do, and Susan J. recommended Maya's Modern Mediterranean.

David D. said the fried milk dessert at Uchi "is an absolute must."

Meanwhile: Cathy B. recommends Lebanese food at Hedary's Mediterranean Restaurant in Allen.

"It's in a large, pink Victorian house with a garden in the front, which he uses when in season," Cathy says.

The family name is also attached to several other Lebanese restaurants in North Texas, including Byblo's in Fort Worth.

The intrigue: Viral attention can really boost a business, which may be what prompted reader Anita M. to suggest Renny's Bar and Grill. The newish restaurant is from restaurateur Mark Maguire with some favorites from Maguire's, which was open for about 25 years in Dallas.

"We love the place but it never seems busy," Anita told us.

The bottom line: Lee has many great options to choose from. Hope he doesn't bungle it like in Atlanta.