Three restaurants and five chefs from Dallas-Fort Worth are in the running for a 2024 James Beard award.

Driving the news: The James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalists for awards honoring the best in food and drinks across the country.

D-FW snagged three national nominations and five best chefs in Texas nominations.

Why it matters: The James Beards Awards are essentially the Oscars of American cuisine.

This year, there are 19 Lone Star State semifinalists, down slightly from last year.

Flashback: North Texas had six finalists in national categories last year but didn't win any awards.

Some of this year's semifinalists are familiar names from last year. Beloved Italian eatery Lucia and La Casita Bakeshop are again named in the national awards categories.

The intrigue: The foundation is increasingly recognizing Texas restaurants in the national categories.

Texas had eight finalists in national categories last year, up from just one national finalist in 2018 and again in 2019.

Zoom in: Lucia's David Uygur is a semifinalist in the national outstanding chef category and La Casita Bakeshop is a semifinalist in the outstanding bakery category.

Gemma is a semifinalist in the outstanding hospitality category. The restaurant was updated and its menu was refreshed late last year.

Meanwhile: Two of the five local semifinalists in the Texas best chef category were also named last year — Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José and Regino Rojas of Purépecha at Revolver Taco. The others are:

Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast.

Arnulfo Sánchez III of Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q in Grapevine.

Rich Vana of The Heritage Table in Frisco.

Of note: Junior Borges was an outstanding chef semifinalist last year for his work at Meridian at The Village, but he later left the restaurant.

What's next: Finalists will be announced on April 3, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.