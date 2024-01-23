Adrián Beltré watching for hands going near his head after hitting a solo homerun. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Texas Rangers great Adrián Beltré is expected to be a near-unanimous shoo-in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Why it matters: This is the first year Beltré is eligible to be inducted into the hall. He played eight years for the Texas Rangers — including during their 2011 World Series run — before retiring after the 2018 season.

Driving the news: The results of the 2024 Hall of Fame election will be announced at 5pm Tuesday.

The Hall of Fame tracker shows Beltré is selected on about 99% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots already made public.

Of note: If all goes as expected, Beltré will be the fifth Texas Ranger in the hall.

By the numbers: Beltré is a five-time Gold Glove winner and a four-time Silver Slugger. Plus, he has the third-highest WAR ever among third basemen.

2,933 games in 21 seasons

3,166 hits

477 home runs

Yes, but: No statistic captures the joy of watching Beltré play. He visibly loved the game. Fans trusted him at third base. They trusted him behind the plate.

His antics only added to his greatness.

What's next: The induction ceremony is July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.