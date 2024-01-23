Adrián Beltré likely to be voted into the MLB Hall of Fame
Texas Rangers great Adrián Beltré is expected to be a near-unanimous shoo-in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Why it matters: This is the first year Beltré is eligible to be inducted into the hall. He played eight years for the Texas Rangers — including during their 2011 World Series run — before retiring after the 2018 season.
- The third baseman is known for his skills on the field, but also his playful sense of humor, aversion to head pats and his kinship with opponents.
Driving the news: The results of the 2024 Hall of Fame election will be announced at 5pm Tuesday.
- The Hall of Fame tracker shows Beltré is selected on about 99% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots already made public.
Of note: If all goes as expected, Beltré will be the fifth Texas Ranger in the hall.
By the numbers: Beltré is a five-time Gold Glove winner and a four-time Silver Slugger. Plus, he has the third-highest WAR ever among third basemen.
- 2,933 games in 21 seasons
- 3,166 hits
- 477 home runs
Yes, but: No statistic captures the joy of watching Beltré play. He visibly loved the game. Fans trusted him at third base. They trusted him behind the plate.
- His antics only added to his greatness.
What's next: The induction ceremony is July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.
- Beltré better be there.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.