Adrián Beltré likely to be voted into the MLB Hall of Fame

headshot
A photo of Adrian Beltre walking through the dugout after a Texas Rangers game in 2018

Adrián Beltré watching for hands going near his head after hitting a solo homerun. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Texas Rangers great Adrián Beltré is expected to be a near-unanimous shoo-in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Why it matters: This is the first year Beltré is eligible to be inducted into the hall. He played eight years for the Texas Rangers — including during their 2011 World Series run — before retiring after the 2018 season.

Driving the news: The results of the 2024 Hall of Fame election will be announced at 5pm Tuesday.

  • The Hall of Fame tracker shows Beltré is selected on about 99% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots already made public.

Of note: If all goes as expected, Beltré will be the fifth Texas Ranger in the hall.

By the numbers: Beltré is a five-time Gold Glove winner and a four-time Silver Slugger. Plus, he has the third-highest WAR ever among third basemen.

  • 2,933 games in 21 seasons
  • 3,166 hits
  • 477 home runs

Yes, but: No statistic captures the joy of watching Beltré play. He visibly loved the game. Fans trusted him at third base. They trusted him behind the plate.

  • His antics only added to his greatness.

What's next: The induction ceremony is July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.

  • Beltré better be there.
