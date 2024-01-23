1 hour ago - News
Dallas-Fort Worth cold front replaced with rain
Freezing temperatures have been replaced by rain showers for most of this week.
The big picture: After a warmer than average December, Dallas-Fort Worth is experiencing a cooler- and damper-than-usual January.
The latest: Storm systems are passing through North Texas, bringing above-average rainfall.
- Rain is expected to continue midday through early afternoon, and there remains a chance of rain on Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.
By the numbers: D-FW has already seen about 2 inches of rain this month, a quarter inch above average for January.
- The average temperature is 39.9 degrees, below the normal January average of 46.3.
- Meanwhile, December's average of 52.8 degrees was almost 5 degrees above normal.
What happened: An arctic blast pushed the region's temperatures below freezing two weekends in a row.
- The high of 22 degrees on Jan. 15 set a new daily record for the lowest maximum temperature in Dallas-Fort Worth. The previous record was 23 degrees in 1917.
What's next: More rain is expected Friday before a dry weekend.
- Yes, and: The 10-day forecast shows temperatures will stay well above above freezing.
