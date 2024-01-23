Dallas-Fort Worth cold front replaced with rain

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Freezing temperatures have been replaced by rain showers for most of this week.

The big picture: After a warmer than average December, Dallas-Fort Worth is experiencing a cooler- and damper-than-usual January.

The latest: Storm systems are passing through North Texas, bringing above-average rainfall.

Rain is expected to continue midday through early afternoon, and there remains a chance of rain on Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.

By the numbers: D-FW has already seen about 2 inches of rain this month, a quarter inch above average for January.

The average temperature is 39.9 degrees, below the normal January average of 46.3.

Meanwhile, December's average of 52.8 degrees was almost 5 degrees above normal.

What happened: An arctic blast pushed the region's temperatures below freezing two weekends in a row.

The high of 22 degrees on Jan. 15 set a new daily record for the lowest maximum temperature in Dallas-Fort Worth. The previous record was 23 degrees in 1917.

What's next: More rain is expected Friday before a dry weekend.