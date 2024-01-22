John Stankey became the CEO of AT&T, the largest telecommunications company in the world, in July 2020 — amid the pandemic — after serving as both president and chief operating officer.

Since then: He's led initiatives at the Dallas-based company to expand fiber and 5G networks nationwide, enticing analysts who believe the company's stock is about to hit an upswing.

The big picture: Our Screen Time feature explores how some of the most interesting and powerful people in North Texas interact with technology.

Here's how AT&T's big boss clicks...

📲 Device of choice: iPhone 14 Pro Max. I like that it's big enough that I don't have to take my iPad everywhere with my bad eyes. But I always test a second device. Right now, I'm reaching for the Google Pixel Pro 8.

👇 First tap of the day: I have to shut the house alarm off and then straight to the Weather Channel app. I'm usually traveling so I like to get a sense of what I can expect — or what potential issues are on the horizon. Thanks global warming!

📰 Go-to news sources: I like to be well-rounded and I'm a bit of a news junkie, so my daily routine includes scanning the WSJ, NYT, Axios AM/PM/1 big thing and my Apple news feed.

🎶 On rotation: I'm all about podcasts or audiobooks. You usually can find me listening to something about business or self-improvement.

🎧 Podcast of choice: I almost always start my morning with NPR's "Up First," the NYT's "The Daily" and "The Playbook with Dave Meltzer." And usually I'll throw in an episode of "No Laying Up," "Coaching for Leaders" or "How I Built This."

📧 Most used app: MS Outlook.

📚 Reading list: "The 5AM Club" by Robin Sharma; "From Strength to Strength" by Arthur C. Brooks; "Chip War" by Chris Miller; "Why We're Polarized" by Ezra Klein; "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson; "Working Backwards" by Bill Carr and Colin Bryar; and "System Error" by Jeremy M. Weinstein, Mehran Sahami, and Rob Reich.