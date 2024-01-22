21 mins ago - Election
How to register to vote in Texas
Texans have until Feb. 5 to register to vote to cast ballots in March's primary elections.
Why it matters: The March primary will determine the Republican and Democratic candidates for federal, state and county offices.
How it works: Check whether you're already registered and that your information is up to date before it's too late.
- If not, you can fill out a voter registration form online.
- Yes, but: The form must be printed and mailed to your local elections office.
- You can also register to vote when getting your driver's license.
Of note: Address changes can be completed here.
What's next: Early voting takes place Feb. 20 to March 1.
- Election Day is March 5.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.