21 mins ago - Election

How to register to vote in Texas

headshot
Illustration of a sign that reads "Vote Here, Vote Aqui" surrounded by ballot elements.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Texans have until Feb. 5 to register to vote to cast ballots in March's primary elections.

Why it matters: The March primary will determine the Republican and Democratic candidates for federal, state and county offices.

How it works: Check whether you're already registered and that your information is up to date before it's too late.

  • If not, you can fill out a voter registration form online.
  • Yes, but: The form must be printed and mailed to your local elections office.
  • You can also register to vote when getting your driver's license.

Of note: Address changes can be completed here.

What's next: Early voting takes place Feb. 20 to March 1.

  • Election Day is March 5.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more