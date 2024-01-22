Share on email (opens in new window)

Texans have until Feb. 5 to register to vote to cast ballots in March's primary elections.

Why it matters: The March primary will determine the Republican and Democratic candidates for federal, state and county offices.

How it works: Check whether you're already registered and that your information is up to date before it's too late.

If not, you can fill out a voter registration form online.

Yes, but: The form must be printed and mailed to your local elections office.

The form must be printed and mailed to your local elections office. You can also register to vote when getting your driver's license.

Of note: Address changes can be completed here.

What's next: Early voting takes place Feb. 20 to March 1.