Here's what happening around Dallas this weekend.

💃 Party like Dolly. Dress, dance and drink like Dolly Parton to commemorate the Queen of Country's birthday this weekend.

Saturday at Truck Yard's Dallas and Frisco locations.

🧱 LEGO of your worries. LEGO lovers will unite at Brick Fest to see life-sized blocks, build a mosaic and browse LEGO merch.

Saturday and Sunday at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Tickets start at $25.

🧘 Asana with goats. This goat yoga is for kids and adults, and proceeds help local nonprofit initiatives.

10-11am Saturday at Addison Circle Park. Tickets start at $20.

💅 Get in, losers. Several theaters are still showing the musical adaptation of "Mean Girls."