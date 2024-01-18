24 mins ago - Things to Do
Weekend events in Dallas, Jan. 19-21
Here's what happening around Dallas this weekend.
💃 Party like Dolly. Dress, dance and drink like Dolly Parton to commemorate the Queen of Country's birthday this weekend.
🧱 LEGO of your worries. LEGO lovers will unite at Brick Fest to see life-sized blocks, build a mosaic and browse LEGO merch.
- Saturday and Sunday at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Tickets start at $25.
🧘 Asana with goats. This goat yoga is for kids and adults, and proceeds help local nonprofit initiatives.
- 10-11am Saturday at Addison Circle Park. Tickets start at $20.
💅 Get in, losers. Several theaters are still showing the musical adaptation of "Mean Girls."
- Galaxy Theatres at Grandscape is offering super fetch pink cocktails and mocktails, and Alamo Drafthouses have "Mean Girls" merch.
