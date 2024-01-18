24 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekend events in Dallas, Jan. 19-21

headshot

Here's what happening around Dallas this weekend.

💃 Party like Dolly. Dress, dance and drink like Dolly Parton to commemorate the Queen of Country's birthday this weekend.

🧱 LEGO of your worries. LEGO lovers will unite at Brick Fest to see life-sized blocks, build a mosaic and browse LEGO merch.

  • Saturday and Sunday at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Tickets start at $25.

🧘 Asana with goats. This goat yoga is for kids and adults, and proceeds help local nonprofit initiatives.

  • 10-11am Saturday at Addison Circle Park. Tickets start at $20.

💅 Get in, losers. Several theaters are still showing the musical adaptation of "Mean Girls."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more