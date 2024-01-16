Another Dallas Cowboys season ends in heartbreak

Share on email (opens in new window)

Another year, all for naught for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It happened again. Yet another Cowboys season ended with high hopes dashed in devastating fashion, as Dallas was blown out by the Green Bay Packers at home Sunday afternoon, in the first round of the playoffs.

The final score was 48-32, but the game was never that close.

Why it matters: This might be the most heartbreaking loss in franchise history — and that's saying something, because this team has had a lot of calamitous, season-ending losses over the years.

With a high-powered offense and top-5 defense, this seemed like Dallas' best chance for a Super Bowl run in more than a decade. But yeah, no.

Heavy sigh: The last time Dallas won a Super Bowl was 29 years ago.

Context: This is the third straight year the Cowboys ended a 12-win regular season with a baffling playoff loss.

Dallas is the only team in NFL history to finish three consecutive regular seasons with that many wins and not make a conference championship game.

The big picture: The Cowboys came into the game as the No. 2 seed in the conference, heavily favorited — facing the No. 7 seed Packers, a team led by a quarterback playing his first playoff game.

What happened: It was ugly. Green Bay scored early and often, jumping out to an insurmountable 27-0 lead after the Cowboys stumbled on both offense and defense.

Dak Prescott capped off the best season of his career by throwing two first-half interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

The heretofore vaunted Dallas defense left Green Bay receivers open all over the field and couldn't stop running back Aaron Jones, who ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

The entire performance became fodder for the football world to roast the Cowboys.

Sad stats: Head coach Mike McCarthy is now 1-3 in playoff games with the Cowboys.

The Packers have now won as many postseason games at AT&T Stadium (three) as the Cowboys.

What we're watching: Will Jerry Jones fire McCarthy? Will Jones detonate the team and try to start fresh?

The bottom line: Cowboys fans deserve better. Probably.