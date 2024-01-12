Dak Prescott has had the best year of his career, but it won't matter if he doesn't win this week. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Cowboys are hoping to continue a 16-game home winning streak in this weekend's Wild Card round playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers — while also seeking revenge for some of the franchise's most devastating playoff losses.

Why it matters: Dallas finished the regular season 12-5, with the top scoring offense in the NFL and one of the league's best defenses. So this might be the team's best chance for a Super Bowl run in more than a decade.

Head coach Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl while coaching the Packers. But Dallas lost to Green Bay in 2022, the only time McCarthy has faced his former team.

Flashback: Green Bay has knocked Dallas out of the playoffs twice in the last 10 years. The Packers won 34-31 on a last second field goal in 2017, to end Dak Prescott's rookie season.

The Packers also won what's become known as the "Dez Caught It" game at the end of 2014 season, when a game-winning touchdown catch by Dez Bryant was ruled incomplete.

Really though, he caught it.

Seriously.

Plus: Green Bay beat Dallas in what might be the most famous postseason game of all time, known as "The Ice Bowl."

Between the lines: With at least four other teams seeking to interview defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for head coaching jobs, this could be his last season with the Cowboys.

The big picture: The No. 2 seed Cowboys are heavy betting favorites against the No. 7 seed Packers, who squeaked into the playoffs after an up-and-down year with first-year starter Jordan Love at quarterback.

Zoom out: The NFL's scriptwriters have lined up some incredible storylines in the first week of the playoffs. In addition to McCarthy facing his former team, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill faces his former team in Kansas City, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback (and Highland Park High School grad) Matthew Stafford will play his former team in Detroit.

Of note: With the new playoff format, only one division winner in each conference gets a bye in the first round.

How to watch: Kickoff is at 3:30pm Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Fox will broadcast.

If you're looking for tickets, they aren't cheap.

The bottom line: No matter what happens, the Texas Rangers still won the World Series!