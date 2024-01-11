Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Your ticket to the best things to do this weekend. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

From volunteering to watching the Cowboys to learning about the Civil Rights Movement, here are some things to do Jan. 11-14 in Dallas-Fort Worth:

Drink and dash. Sample 16 drinks and six small bites at this year's Drink Dash, featuring local businesses.

5-8pm Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market. $35

Earn goodwill. The monthly Feed the City picks local venues where volunteers can prepare meals for people in need.

8:30-10:30am Saturday at Bowl & Barrel in Dallas.

Remember the legends. This year's Dallas Civil Rights History Symposium will explore the legacies of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Juanita J. Craft through tours and guest speakers.

10am-4pm Saturday at the African American Museum of Dallas. Free admission.

Speak your truth. 15 poets will participate in "We Are One," a poetry slam honoring the free speech that King stood for.

6-8pm Saturday at 723 Fort Worth Ave. in Dallas. $10 for audience members.

Celebrate the boys. Here are some places where you can watch Sunday's game against the Packers with other Cowboys fans.