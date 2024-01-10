Jan 10, 2024 - Things to Do

Insight Grapevine's Sea Life Aquarium

Straight out of a Dallas "Love Is Blind" scene. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

The upcoming cold front will make it nearly impossible to do anything outdoors, especially with kids.

The intrigue: The two-story aquarium is located inside Grapevine Mills Mall, which is also home to Legoland Discovery Center and Peppa Pig World of Play.

  • We were skeptical at first — how good could a mall aquarium really be? — but after watching so many kids and adults fawn over the fish, we became big fans too.
Our Canadian visitors who love aquariums thought Sea Life was "wicked." Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Details: There are flashlight fish, jellyfish, zebra sharks and giant reptiles — all presented with "fin facts" about the species and threats against them.

  • Visitors can explore the aquarium's sea turtle hospital, which nurses injured turtles and releases them back into the wild.
  • Prolong your visit by attending a talk or feeding demonstration.

Plus: You'll also see the ocean tunnel where "Love Is Blind" cast members Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed once had a romantic meal.

Cost: Tickets start at $20 and vary by the day and time of your visit.

  • Save money by bundling with the other kid-friendly attractions at the mall. Tickets are also available through Groupon.
