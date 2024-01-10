Jan 10, 2024 - Things to Do
Insight Grapevine's Sea Life Aquarium
The upcoming cold front will make it nearly impossible to do anything outdoors, especially with kids.
- Grapevine's Sea Life Aquarium is a good place to occupy them this winter.
The intrigue: The two-story aquarium is located inside Grapevine Mills Mall, which is also home to Legoland Discovery Center and Peppa Pig World of Play.
- We were skeptical at first — how good could a mall aquarium really be? — but after watching so many kids and adults fawn over the fish, we became big fans too.
Details: There are flashlight fish, jellyfish, zebra sharks and giant reptiles — all presented with "fin facts" about the species and threats against them.
- Visitors can explore the aquarium's sea turtle hospital, which nurses injured turtles and releases them back into the wild.
- Prolong your visit by attending a talk or feeding demonstration.
Plus: You'll also see the ocean tunnel where "Love Is Blind" cast members Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed once had a romantic meal.
Cost: Tickets start at $20 and vary by the day and time of your visit.
- Save money by bundling with the other kid-friendly attractions at the mall. Tickets are also available through Groupon.
