Straight out of a Dallas "Love Is Blind" scene. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

The upcoming cold front will make it nearly impossible to do anything outdoors, especially with kids.

Grapevine's Sea Life Aquarium is a good place to occupy them this winter.

The intrigue: The two-story aquarium is located inside Grapevine Mills Mall, which is also home to Legoland Discovery Center and Peppa Pig World of Play.

We were skeptical at first — how good could a mall aquarium really be? — but after watching so many kids and adults fawn over the fish, we became big fans too.

Our Canadian visitors who love aquariums thought Sea Life was "wicked." Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Details: There are flashlight fish, jellyfish, zebra sharks and giant reptiles — all presented with "fin facts" about the species and threats against them.

Visitors can explore the aquarium's sea turtle hospital, which nurses injured turtles and releases them back into the wild.

Prolong your visit by attending a talk or feeding demonstration.

Plus: You'll also see the ocean tunnel where "Love Is Blind" cast members Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed once had a romantic meal.

Cost: Tickets start at $20 and vary by the day and time of your visit.