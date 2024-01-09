Grand Prairie Stadium will be even more packed this summer. Photo: Courtesy of Aalyan Rajwani

One of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world will spin off in Grand Prairie in June, bringing international TV rights and thousands of fans to the region.

Driving the news: Grand Prairie Stadium will host the "curtain raiser" games of the International Cricket Council's Men's T20 World Cup, which the U.S. and West Indies are co-hosting this summer.

Why it matters: Cricket fans in the U.S. have long yearned to host international cricket matches, and Grand Prairie Stadium was built with that goal in mind.

The stadium's selection as a key site for the T20 World Cup highlights North Texas' influence in the cricket community, both nationally and internationally.

The intrigue: World Cups allow countries — including powerhouses like England, Pakistan, India and Australia — to compete for cricket bragging rights. They're also a chance for relatively new teams like Canada and the United States to showcase their budding talents.

India and Pakistan have one of the biggest cricket rivalries, putting a lot of egos on the line around World Cup time.

Details: Twenty countries are competing in this year's tournament. They'll be divided into four groups for a total of 55 matches.

Florida and New York are the other two U.S. hosts.

The top two countries from each group will advance to the Super Eight round, which will be played in the West Indies along with the semifinal and final matches.

Zoom in: The Grand Prairie matches feature the U.S. vs. Canada on June 1, the Netherlands vs. Nepal on June 4, U.S. vs. Pakistan on June 6 and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh on June 7.