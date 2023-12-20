We believe in the right to bear wands. Photo: Tasha "Hermione Groupie" Tsiaperas/Axios

Walking through the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm was a bit like encountering a squib — technically a wizard but with no magic.

What happened: We're Harry Potter fans who proudly wear our Hogwarts house colors, so when we heard about the Forbidden Forest popup in North Texas, we simply had to check it out.

To capitalize on the holiday spirit, we waited until December. Like "Die Hard," the Harry Potter films are Christmas movies (or at the very least the first one is).

Details: The forest opened in October at Little Elm Park along Lewisville Lake. A large chunk of the park and trails are blocked off for visiting Harry Potter fans to walk through.

A sound system plays audio clips from the films and colored floodlights illuminate sections of the forest.

You can bow to a hippogriff, look at Hagrid's back while he stands with Fang, spot a unicorn walking through the forest and take a picture with the Ford Anglia the Weasleys tricked out to fly.

Prepare for large crowds. Photo: Tasha "Underwhelmed" Tsiaperas/Axios

Yes, but: There are long gaps between each brief experience, and you're essentially just walking through a park with fog machines.

Restrooms and refreshments are only available at the entry and exit.

How it ends: There's a cute village at the end of the walk with decorated trees, a fire pit and more refreshments. This section has actual hot food, unlike the entry area.

Plus, there are some interactive features to test your wand skills.

This was tasty, as expected. Photo: Tasha "Alohomora" Tsiaperas/Axios

Of note: To be fair, it's tough to excite anyone who's had the chance to go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London.

If you go: Be prepared for a crowd and a lot of walking. There's an app you can use throughout the walk, but it was buggy.

Where: Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway.

Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway. When: Open most evenings until Jan. 13.

Open most evenings until Jan. 13. Cost: Two adult tickets plus parking and fees on a weeknight were $102. A butterbeer in a stein was $17.50.

The bottom line: You're better off checking out some Christmas lights or going to another interactive Instagram-worthy experience like Meow Wolf in Grapevine.