Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm delivers a holiday letdown

We believe in the right to bear wands. Photo: Tasha "Hermione Groupie" Tsiaperas/Axios

Walking through the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm was a bit like encountering a squib — technically a wizard but with no magic.

What happened: We're Harry Potter fans who proudly wear our Hogwarts house colors, so when we heard about the Forbidden Forest popup in North Texas, we simply had to check it out.

  • To capitalize on the holiday spirit, we waited until December. Like "Die Hard," the Harry Potter films are Christmas movies (or at the very least the first one is).

Details: The forest opened in October at Little Elm Park along Lewisville Lake. A large chunk of the park and trails are blocked off for visiting Harry Potter fans to walk through.

  • A sound system plays audio clips from the films and colored floodlights illuminate sections of the forest.
  • You can bow to a hippogriff, look at Hagrid's back while he stands with Fang, spot a unicorn walking through the forest and take a picture with the Ford Anglia the Weasleys tricked out to fly.
Prepare for large crowds. Photo: Tasha "Underwhelmed" Tsiaperas/Axios

Yes, but: There are long gaps between each brief experience, and you're essentially just walking through a park with fog machines.

  • Restrooms and refreshments are only available at the entry and exit.

How it ends: There's a cute village at the end of the walk with decorated trees, a fire pit and more refreshments. This section has actual hot food, unlike the entry area.

  • Plus, there are some interactive features to test your wand skills.
Two butter beer glasses next to each other.
This was tasty, as expected. Photo: Tasha "Alohomora" Tsiaperas/Axios

Of note: To be fair, it's tough to excite anyone who's had the chance to go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London.

If you go: Be prepared for a crowd and a lot of walking. There's an app you can use throughout the walk, but it was buggy.

  • Where: Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway.
  • When: Open most evenings until Jan. 13.
  • Cost: Two adult tickets plus parking and fees on a weeknight were $102. A butterbeer in a stein was $17.50.

The bottom line: You're better off checking out some Christmas lights or going to another interactive Instagram-worthy experience like Meow Wolf in Grapevine.

