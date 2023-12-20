Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm delivers a holiday letdown
Walking through the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm was a bit like encountering a squib — technically a wizard but with no magic.
What happened: We're Harry Potter fans who proudly wear our Hogwarts house colors, so when we heard about the Forbidden Forest popup in North Texas, we simply had to check it out.
- To capitalize on the holiday spirit, we waited until December. Like "Die Hard," the Harry Potter films are Christmas movies (or at the very least the first one is).
Details: The forest opened in October at Little Elm Park along Lewisville Lake. A large chunk of the park and trails are blocked off for visiting Harry Potter fans to walk through.
- A sound system plays audio clips from the films and colored floodlights illuminate sections of the forest.
- You can bow to a hippogriff, look at Hagrid's back while he stands with Fang, spot a unicorn walking through the forest and take a picture with the Ford Anglia the Weasleys tricked out to fly.
Yes, but: There are long gaps between each brief experience, and you're essentially just walking through a park with fog machines.
- Restrooms and refreshments are only available at the entry and exit.
How it ends: There's a cute village at the end of the walk with decorated trees, a fire pit and more refreshments. This section has actual hot food, unlike the entry area.
- Plus, there are some interactive features to test your wand skills.
Of note: To be fair, it's tough to excite anyone who's had the chance to go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London.
If you go: Be prepared for a crowd and a lot of walking. There's an app you can use throughout the walk, but it was buggy.
- Where: Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway.
- When: Open most evenings until Jan. 13.
- Cost: Two adult tickets plus parking and fees on a weeknight were $102. A butterbeer in a stein was $17.50.
The bottom line: You're better off checking out some Christmas lights or going to another interactive Instagram-worthy experience like Meow Wolf in Grapevine.
