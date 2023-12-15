Share on email (opens in new window)

This is where the magic will happen. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Several North Texas high school football teams will compete for state championships at AT&T Stadium this weekend — including South Oak Cliff, which is hoping to bring home its third straight state title.

Why it matters: High school football is a massive part of this state's culture. In some parts of Texas, nothing matters more.

4A Division I: In its first-ever title-game appearance, Anna will take on Tyler Chapel Hill at 11am Friday.

The Anna Coyotes only lost one game all year, a quadruple-overtime heartbreaker to boomtown rival Celina. Next year, Anna will move to 5A.

5A Division I: Aledo plays Smithson Valley at 7pm Friday.

The defending champion Aledo Bearcats haven't lost a game since the start of the 2022 season and they've averaged more than 60 points a game this year.

5A Division II: South Oak Cliff plays Port Neches-Groves at 11am Saturday.

On its way to a third-straight title game, South Oak Cliff only lost two games — to Duncanville and DeSoto, which are both playing for 6A championships. But Port Neches has won 14 straight.

6A Division I: Duncanville is playing for its second straight 6A Division I state title Saturday at 3pm in a rematch of last year's championship game — against five-time state champion Galena Park North Shore.

Duncanville only lost one game this year — to rival DeSoto — but North Shore is undefeated.

6A Division II: Defending champ DeSoto takes on Humble Summer Creek in the biggest game of the year Saturday at 7pm.

DeSoto is stacked with players who've already committed to college programs all over the country and the team hasn't lost a game all year. Summer Creek only lost once, to Galena Park North Shore.

If you go: Tickets start at $20 on SeatGeek.

How to watch: Bally Sports will stream all the games. Details here.