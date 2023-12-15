North Texas high school state championships at AT&T Stadium
Several North Texas high school football teams will compete for state championships at AT&T Stadium this weekend — including South Oak Cliff, which is hoping to bring home its third straight state title.
Why it matters: High school football is a massive part of this state's culture. In some parts of Texas, nothing matters more.
4A Division I: In its first-ever title-game appearance, Anna will take on Tyler Chapel Hill at 11am Friday.
- The Anna Coyotes only lost one game all year, a quadruple-overtime heartbreaker to boomtown rival Celina. Next year, Anna will move to 5A.
5A Division I: Aledo plays Smithson Valley at 7pm Friday.
- The defending champion Aledo Bearcats haven't lost a game since the start of the 2022 season and they've averaged more than 60 points a game this year.
5A Division II: South Oak Cliff plays Port Neches-Groves at 11am Saturday.
- On its way to a third-straight title game, South Oak Cliff only lost two games — to Duncanville and DeSoto, which are both playing for 6A championships. But Port Neches has won 14 straight.
6A Division I: Duncanville is playing for its second straight 6A Division I state title Saturday at 3pm in a rematch of last year's championship game — against five-time state champion Galena Park North Shore.
- Duncanville only lost one game this year — to rival DeSoto — but North Shore is undefeated.
6A Division II: Defending champ DeSoto takes on Humble Summer Creek in the biggest game of the year Saturday at 7pm.
- DeSoto is stacked with players who've already committed to college programs all over the country and the team hasn't lost a game all year. Summer Creek only lost once, to Galena Park North Shore.
If you go: Tickets start at $20 on SeatGeek.
How to watch: Bally Sports will stream all the games. Details here.
