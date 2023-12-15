Best holiday cocktail bars in Dallas-Fort Worth

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a little stout cheer at one of the many holiday cocktail pop-ups around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Many restaurants and bars are featuring seasonal sippers during December, while others are decked out with inflatables, wrapped presents, garlands and specialty glassware.

Here are just a few of the seasonal offerings we've tried…

Midnight Rambler

Best cocktails go to the ill-behaved. Photo: Tasha "Krampus" Tsiaperas/Axios

Tucked in the basement of the Joule is an excellent bar that is featuring a full TV guide of punny cocktail titles, including one that poses the most important holiday question: What does Kevin's dad do?

What to order: The Dark Elves — rye-bourbon blend, blackberry liqueur, espresso liqueur and Branca Menta.

Where: Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St.

Cost: $16

Six-word review: Dark chocolate, rich mint, straight booze.

Harwood Arms

Stronger treat for Santa to sip. Photo: Tasha "Santa's Helper" Tsiaperas/Axios

Miracle at Harwood Arms has the traditional pub decorated with garlands and oversized ornaments hanging from the ceiling.

The regular menu is still available, plus some seasonal fare, including the appropriately green spinach dip called The Grinch.

What to order: Santa's Milk & Cookies — Irish whisky, vanilla, gingerbread, coconut cream and orange juice.

Where: Harwood Arms, 2823 McKinnon St.

Cost: $16

Six-word review: Like vanilla wafers in icy milk.

Nickel City

Cinnamon, spice and everything warmly nice. Photo: Tasha "Mulling" Tsiaperas/Axios

Fort Worth's Nickel City is positively covered in cheer with hundreds of wrapped presents hanging from the ceiling and colorful lights covering the walls.

What to order: Mulled Wine — hot mixture of wine, port, orange liqueur and spices.

Where: Nickel City, 212 S. Main St., suite 100 in Fort Worth.

Cost: $12

Six-word review: Warm cup of cozy winter cheer.

Tipsy Elf

Come for the vibes, not cocktails. Photo: Tasha "Picky Drinker" Tsiaperas/Axios

A chunk of Bishop Arts is closed off and wildly decorated for the Tipsy Elf pop-up. Hop between several bars and hang out among snow white Christmas trees.

The scene is more about the vibe than the drinks, but each sip comes decorated with bows, Santa hats and disco balls. It's a perfect spot to grab snapshots in your ugliest holiday sweaters.

What to order: Poinsettia Power — mint-infused tequila, orange, sparkling wine and cranberry and ginger syrup.

Where: Tipsy Elf, 250 N. Bishop Ave.

Cost: $17

Six-word review: Sweet syrup packs lotsa Christmas cheer.

Leela's Wine Bar

Perfectly pink standout among glittery decor. Photo: Tasha "Influencer" Tsiaperas/Axios

Holiday House features a trio of flavored espresso martinis and adorably decorated seasonal libations at Leela's locations in Dallas and Trophy Club.

Pro tip: Make a reservation or be prepared for a long wait. And be sure to order the mushroom pizza.

What to order: Ornamint, made with infused gin, Italicus, strawberry, lemon and tonic.

Where: Leela's, 1914 Greenville Ave.

Cost: $14

Six-word review: Pink Starburst with splash of mint.

📭 Know a drink we should try? Email us at [email protected].