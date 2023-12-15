Dec 15, 2023 - Things to Do

Best holiday cocktail bars in Dallas-Fort Worth

Pretty presents, garlands galore, cute cups. Photo: Tasha "Bells and Whistles" Tsiaperas/Axios

Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a little stout cheer at one of the many holiday cocktail pop-ups around Dallas-Fort Worth.

  • Many restaurants and bars are featuring seasonal sippers during December, while others are decked out with inflatables, wrapped presents, garlands and specialty glassware.

Here are just a few of the seasonal offerings we've tried…

Midnight Rambler

A photo of a dark colored cocktail with chocolate on top
Best cocktails go to the ill-behaved. Photo: Tasha "Krampus" Tsiaperas/Axios

Tucked in the basement of the Joule is an excellent bar that is featuring a full TV guide of punny cocktail titles, including one that poses the most important holiday question: What does Kevin's dad do?

What to order: The Dark Elves — rye-bourbon blend, blackberry liqueur, espresso liqueur and Branca Menta.

Where: Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St.

Cost: $16

Six-word review: Dark chocolate, rich mint, straight booze.

Harwood Arms

A photo of a creamy cocktail
Stronger treat for Santa to sip. Photo: Tasha "Santa's Helper" Tsiaperas/Axios

Miracle at Harwood Arms has the traditional pub decorated with garlands and oversized ornaments hanging from the ceiling.

  • The regular menu is still available, plus some seasonal fare, including the appropriately green spinach dip called The Grinch.

What to order: Santa's Milk & Cookies — Irish whisky, vanilla, gingerbread, coconut cream and orange juice.

Where: Harwood Arms, 2823 McKinnon St.

Cost: $16

Six-word review: Like vanilla wafers in icy milk.

Nickel City

A photo of a Santa mug
Cinnamon, spice and everything warmly nice. Photo: Tasha "Mulling" Tsiaperas/Axios

Fort Worth's Nickel City is positively covered in cheer with hundreds of wrapped presents hanging from the ceiling and colorful lights covering the walls.

What to order: Mulled Wine — hot mixture of wine, port, orange liqueur and spices.

Where: Nickel City, 212 S. Main St., suite 100 in Fort Worth.

Cost: $12

Six-word review: Warm cup of cozy winter cheer.

Tipsy Elf

A photo of a cocktail in front of christmas lights
Come for the vibes, not cocktails. Photo: Tasha "Picky Drinker" Tsiaperas/Axios

A chunk of Bishop Arts is closed off and wildly decorated for the Tipsy Elf pop-up. Hop between several bars and hang out among snow white Christmas trees.

  • The scene is more about the vibe than the drinks, but each sip comes decorated with bows, Santa hats and disco balls. It's a perfect spot to grab snapshots in your ugliest holiday sweaters.

What to order: Poinsettia Power — mint-infused tequila, orange, sparkling wine and cranberry and ginger syrup.

Where: Tipsy Elf, 250 N. Bishop Ave.

Cost: $17

Six-word review: Sweet syrup packs lotsa Christmas cheer.

Leela's Wine Bar

A photo of a cocktail glass with an ornament drink in it
Perfectly pink standout among glittery decor. Photo: Tasha "Influencer" Tsiaperas/Axios

Holiday House features a trio of flavored espresso martinis and adorably decorated seasonal libations at Leela's locations in Dallas and Trophy Club.

  • Pro tip: Make a reservation or be prepared for a long wait. And be sure to order the mushroom pizza.

What to order: Ornamint, made with infused gin, Italicus, strawberry, lemon and tonic.

Where: Leela's, 1914 Greenville Ave.

Cost: $14

Six-word review: Pink Starburst with splash of mint.

