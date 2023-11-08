Leon Bridges is a bridge to the Blues era of North Texas. Photo: Courtesy of JerSean Photography

The Dallas Mavericks have a new City Edition uniform that honors North Texas musicians and their influence on American rhythm and blues history.

The big picture: The team partnered with Grammy award winner and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges to design the uniforms for the 2023-24 season.

They unveiled the collection with "Trinity River Blues," a new song featuring Mavs players and the Wortham cemetery where Blues artist Blind Lemon Jefferson is buried.

Details: The uniform's moody palette channels the 19th century's "dark, edgy, honest urban music" that's now known as the blues, the Mavs say. "This music transformed the listeners' hearts with warmth, hope and inspiration."

The jersey's font takes inspiration from vintage Texas R&B album covers. The jock tag includes Bridges' signature and says "For All of Dallas Fort Worth."

The shorts are embossed with guitar strings.

What they're saying: "This collaboration serves as tribute to the North Texas history-making musicians and the cultural movement they helped create. It's a Bridge from the past to the present," the team says.

"It's for the Mavericks. I feel like that whole thing is kind of sacred. So it's kind of awesome that they chose me to do it and it's very super humbling," Bridges told GQ in an interview.

What's next: The Mavs plan to wear the uniform 13 times this season, starting with Friday's game against the Clippers.

Bridges will perform a "Trinity River Blues" concert after the Mavs-Grizzlies game on Dec. 1.

Fans can also shop the collection.

