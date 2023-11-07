Share on email (opens in new window)

Tatiana Erukhimova has been putting on shows like this since 2007. Screenshot: WFAA

Professor Tatiana Erukhimova, who teaches physics at Texas A&M, knows a lot about energy.

It can't be created or destroyed — and on social media, it can drive a lot of traffic.

Why it matters: Videos of Erukhimova's energetic experiments have garnered more than 500 million views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Her department's YouTube page now has more than 2 million subscribers, exponentially more than the Aggie football program.

The intrigue: Known on social media as "Dr. Tatiana," Erukhimova's delightful, kid-friendly demonstrations employ everything from liquid nitrogen and vacuum pumps to marshmallows, toilet paper and bicycle wheels.

She was recently awarded the American Physical Society's Dwight Nicholson Medal for Outreach.

Between the lines: Erukhimova's videos make the sometimes high-concept ideas of physics accessible to more people, especially kids.

And her enthusiasm is infectious. Some of her undergraduate students have told her that they were originally inspired to study physics when they saw her demonstrations in middle school.

What they're saying: "These videos are just another way for us to connect with people, to bring physics to their homes," Erukhimova told "CBS Mornings" earlier this year.