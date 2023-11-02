What to know about the Texas Rangers' World Series parade in Arlington
Rangers fans will soon get to experience something that was just a dream for decades: a World Series championship parade.
Details: The parade starts at 12:15pm on Friday at Supra Lot A along Cowboys Way in Arlington and will circle clockwise along AT&T Way, Nolan Ryan Expressway and Stadium Drive, ending back on Cowboys Way.
- The festivities will continue with a ceremony in the North Plaza, between Texas Live! and Globe Life Field.
What to expect: Rangers players, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, police and fire officials and Arlington City Council members are expected to participate in the parade, along with school marching bands, per NBC5.
If you go: A parade viewing area will be set up in the area between Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium, east of Texas Live!
- Most of the lots in the area will be available for parking.
- Bathrooms and concessions on the west and south sides of Choctaw Stadium will be open for fans.
Pro tip: Check the parade route to decide where to catch a glimpse of the team. Arrive early, expect large crowds and keep that road rage in check.
If you can't go: The parade will likely be livestreamed and televised by local TV stations.
Meanwhile: Arlington ISD has canceled classes for Friday so students and staff can attend the parade.
- The district is also putting together a marching band of students from all six of its traditional high schools to perform at the celebration, per the Rangers' request.
- "It's a huge day for sports fans, and we're excited to celebrate with the team and the community," Steven Wurtz, the district's interim superintendent, said in a statement.
