Where to park to get to a Cowboys game

We recently tried an Arlington bar's shuttle service to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys game, and it was surprisingly efficient.

The big picture: Arlington is one of the largest cities in the U.S. without mass public transit. That's led to ridiculously priced lots in the entertainment district and numerous Reddit threads seeking advice for getting there.

J. Gilligan's, just 1 mile from Arlington's entertainment district, has offered shuttles to games and concerts for years. The service is open to anyone.

How it works: Park for free by the bar — follow the attendants' instructions — and buy a wristband from the window for shuttle tickets.

The rate varies by the type of event, but it's usually way cheaper than lots closer to the ballpark and stadium.

They pick you up where they dropped you off, and there are several shuttles in the loop.

The intrigue: It took around 15 minutes to park, buy shuttle tickets and get dropped off near AT&T Stadium for Sunday's Cowboys vs. Rams game. Our driver took a route that bypassed gametime traffic around the stadium.

Cost: $12 per adult roundtrip for events and concerts at Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

Pro tip: Bring cash for faster service.

