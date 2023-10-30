Things to do in Phoenix if you visit for the World Series
If you venture to Phoenix to catch a World Series game or two, you're in luck — the weather is finally cool enough to partake in both indoor and outdoor activities.
- Here's how to have fun in the Valley of the Sun when you're not watching baseball.
Hiking: You're just in time to take advantage of the Valley's embarrassment of riches when it comes to great hiking spots.
- South Mountain: No matter your experience level, South Mountain has something for everyone.
- Dreamy Draw: Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy-to-moderate hikes.
- Camelback Mountain: The Phoenix area's most recognizable mountain — and yes, it does resemble a kneeling camel — features the Echo Canyon Trail, one of the Valley's most popular.
- Piestewa Peak: Check out the Summit Trail if you're looking for a challenge.
Old Town Scottsdale: If you want a night on the town, this is your spot. Old Town has great restaurants, bars, clubs and plenty of upscale shopping.
Musical Instrument Museum: The MIM in Scottsdale features more than 7,500 instruments from more than 200 countries and territories.
The bottom line: One of the best things about sports is the friendly exchange of culture that comes along with the competition.
- Go Rangers!
