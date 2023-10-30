1 hour ago - Sports

Things to do in Phoenix if you visit for the World Series

headshot
headshot
A sign with a cowboy and a lasso, welcoming people to Old Town Scottsdale

If you look directly at the Old Town Scottsdale cowboy's eyes, he can see your soul. Photo: Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images

If you venture to Phoenix to catch a World Series game or two, you're in luck — the weather is finally cool enough to partake in both indoor and outdoor activities.

  • Here's how to have fun in the Valley of the Sun when you're not watching baseball.

Hiking: You're just in time to take advantage of the Valley's embarrassment of riches when it comes to great hiking spots.

  • South Mountain: No matter your experience level, South Mountain has something for everyone.
  • Dreamy Draw: Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy-to-moderate hikes.
  • Camelback Mountain: The Phoenix area's most recognizable mountain — and yes, it does resemble a kneeling camel — features the Echo Canyon Trail, one of the Valley's most popular.
  • Piestewa Peak: Check out the Summit Trail if you're looking for a challenge.

Old Town Scottsdale: If you want a night on the town, this is your spot. Old Town has great restaurants, bars, clubs and plenty of upscale shopping.

Musical Instrument Museum: The MIM in Scottsdale features more than 7,500 instruments from more than 200 countries and territories.

The bottom line: One of the best things about sports is the friendly exchange of culture that comes along with the competition.

  • Go Rangers!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more