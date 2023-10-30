Things to do in Phoenix if you visit for the World Series

If you look directly at the Old Town Scottsdale cowboy's eyes, he can see your soul. Photo: Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images

If you venture to Phoenix to catch a World Series game or two, you're in luck — the weather is finally cool enough to partake in both indoor and outdoor activities.

Here's how to have fun in the Valley of the Sun when you're not watching baseball.

Hiking: You're just in time to take advantage of the Valley's embarrassment of riches when it comes to great hiking spots.

South Mountain: No matter your experience level, South Mountain has something for everyone.

Dreamy Draw: Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy-to-moderate hikes.

Camelback Mountain: The Phoenix area's most recognizable mountain — and yes, it does resemble a kneeling camel — features the Echo Canyon Trail, one of the Valley's most popular.

Piestewa Peak: Check out the Summit Trail if you're looking for a challenge.

Old Town Scottsdale: If you want a night on the town, this is your spot. Old Town has great restaurants, bars, clubs and plenty of upscale shopping.

Musical Instrument Museum: The MIM in Scottsdale features more than 7,500 instruments from more than 200 countries and territories.

The bottom line: One of the best things about sports is the friendly exchange of culture that comes along with the competition.