Where to watch the Texas Rangers in Dallas-Fort Worth
If you can't watch the Rangers in person, there's still something special about bonding with strangers over a game of baseball.
Here are some local spots hosting watch parties:
⭐ Texas Live! in Arlington: This will probably be the biggest watch party, with a 100-foot screen, drumline and dance performances and contests for fans. Expect large crowds. Entry is free but reservations are offered.
🍻 Community Beer Company in Dallas: Tonight's game will be shown on multiple screens. $15 burgers and wing bundle specials start at 6:30pm.
🌵 Birdie's Social Club in Fort Worth: Grab a beer or fall-themed drink and enjoy the "backyard block party" for tonight's game. Dogs on a leash are allowed.
📺 Legacy Hall in Plano: Get something to eat in the food hall and grab a spot near the big screen. Entry is free, but RSVP before going.
These places aren't hosting watch parties, but they are planning to stream the games:
- Hero, by the American Airlines Center.
- Sidecar Social, locations in Addison and Frisco.
What we're watching: Whether Globe Life Field will host watch parties for the away games.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.