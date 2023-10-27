Where to watch the Texas Rangers in Dallas-Fort Worth

Share on email (opens in new window)

Texas Live! is always packed these days. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If you can't watch the Rangers in person, there's still something special about bonding with strangers over a game of baseball.

Here are some local spots hosting watch parties:

⭐ Texas Live! in Arlington: This will probably be the biggest watch party, with a 100-foot screen, drumline and dance performances and contests for fans. Expect large crowds. Entry is free but reservations are offered.

🍻 Community Beer Company in Dallas: Tonight's game will be shown on multiple screens. $15 burgers and wing bundle specials start at 6:30pm.

🌵 Birdie's Social Club in Fort Worth: Grab a beer or fall-themed drink and enjoy the "backyard block party" for tonight's game. Dogs on a leash are allowed.

📺 Legacy Hall in Plano: Get something to eat in the food hall and grab a spot near the big screen. Entry is free, but RSVP before going.

These places aren't hosting watch parties, but they are planning to stream the games:

Hero, by the American Airlines Center.

Sidecar Social, locations in Addison and Frisco.

What we're watching: Whether Globe Life Field will host watch parties for the away games.