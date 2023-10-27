Adolis García's winding road to Texas Rangers stardom

Adolis García is nicknamed "El Bombi," but it's not because he hits bombs —though he very much does.

It's a childhood nickname given to him by a kid who thought García's head looked like a light bulb (aka: bombillo).

The big picture: García's baseball prospects were nearly extinguished when every Major League team passed on him after the Rangers designated him for assignment in 2021.

Fortunately, because no one picked him up, the Rangers kept him. García went on to have a great rookie season and has become our postseason king.

What happened: García played five seasons in the Cuban national league before playing one season in Japan. The St. Louis Cardinals picked him up in a minor league deal in 2017.

The Rangers acquired García in 2019 from the Cardinals for cash considerations — a total steal.

The latest: García's performance at the plate has been crucial to getting the Rangers into the World Series.

The intrigue: García is tied with Corey Seager for the second most RBIs during a single postseason. Seager's RBIs are from his 2020 playoffs run with the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers.

García and Seager's 20 RBIs fall behind David Freese's 21 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Remember him?

Yes, but: García's total is over just 12 games. Freese and Seager's tallies are for 18 games.

There's time.

State of slam: His seven home runs this postseason are the second most of any Ranger. Nelson Cruz has the most with eight. Remember him?

García homered in four straight games against Houston, including a grand slam in Game 6, earning him the fourth-longest home run streak in an MLB postseason.

He was named 2023's ALCS Most Valuable Player.

The bottom line: The Cardinals may have gone lights out on the Rangers in the 2011 World Series, but St. Louis is also to thank for the Rangers' return.