Sensory-friendly activities on the rise in Texas

Sensory-friendly activities are helping families enjoy common experiences with loved ones who have autism or other special needs.

Why it matters: Autism has long been stigmatized. Now, a growing number of companies and organizations are accommodating people with special sensory needs.

"We've seen personally the difference of how people are open to neurodiversity … 10 or 15 years ago, people were not ready to have this conversation," Adriana Crostley, the Texas Autism Society's outreach director, tells Axios.

By the numbers: About 1 in 36 children nationally has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, per the CDC. The actual figure could be higher because of the difficulties of getting a diagnosis.

The Texas Autism Society estimates there are "well over 500,000 people" with autism in the state.

Reality check: Sensory-friendly activities, which reduce stimuli and sensory overload, can also help veterans and families with dogs that are sensitive to loud noises.

The intrigue: The Sound in Cypress Waters hosted a sensory-friendly Independence Day celebration this year with a laser show instead of traditional fireworks.

Most Walmart stores have started offering sensory-friendly shopping hours on Saturdays with dim lights and static images on TVs.

Arlington's Globe Life Field and Houston's NRG Stadium are among a growing number of sports facilities that offer sensory rooms and sensory kits for guests.

AMC and Alamo Drafthouse offer sensory-friendly movie times when the lights stay on and people can walk around.

How it works: The Autism Society of Texas guides organizations and companies on how to plan activities and events for sensory-challenged people. They also train employees on what to expect and how to adapt to their guests.

"Something as easy as being able to buy your own groceries can be life-changing," Crostley says. "It makes a huge difference being able to feel part of the community, being able to gain access to things that you weren't able to."

Reality check: Challenges remain for individuals with autism, including long wait times to get a diagnosis and difficulty finding accommodations in day-to-day activities, Crostley says.

What's next: On Oct. 29, Chuck E. Cheese will host sensory-friendly Halloween events at locations across the country, including in North Texas.