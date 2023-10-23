Dallas commute times are shrinking

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The share of Dallas-area workers with relatively speedy commutes has increased compared to pre-pandemic times, per a new Axios analysis of census data.

Details: More Dallas-area workers had commutes under 45 minutes in 2022 than in 2019.

The share of people with commutes longer than an hour dropped the most, from 9.3% of workers in 2019 to 8.1% in 2022.

The big picture: Commutes under 30 minutes became more commonplace between 2019 and 2022, report Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng.

36.8% of U.S. workers had a commute of 15-29 minutes in 2022, up from 35.6% in 2019, per the U.S. Census Bureau's latest data.

Between the lines: These findings don't include employees who work from home.