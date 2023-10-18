Must-visit pumpkin patches in and around Dallas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Oh my gourd, Becky, look at those vines — at the Dallas Arboretum. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

With Halloween nearing, it's time to update all of your profile pics with fresh fall photos.

Here's a list of our favorite spots to get that gourdgeous portrait backdrop.

The Dallas Arboretum remains the absolute gold standard for picturesque settings in any season, and Autumn at the Arboretum is no exception.

Cost: $12-$20.

The Dallas Farmers Market has a nice urban patch again this year. It's often emptier during the day, so you'll have time to reshoot the pictures you don't like.

Cost: Free admission, though the pumpkins are for sale.

St. James Episcopal Church, in Northeast Dallas, always has a huge selection of pumpkins and plenty of cool setups.

Cost: Free to visit. Pumpkins are priced by size.

Pumpkins on the Prairie at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church in Frisco features a hay maze, bounce houses and face painting.

Cost: Free, with pumpkins for sale.

Creekwood United Methodist Church in Allen has a quaint patch setup with photo ops next to a wholesome-looking red barn.

Cost: Free, with some good deals on gourds.

Lola's Local Market in Melissa has a beautiful setup, with a pumpkin-painting station and a haunted maze. And delicious snacks!

Cost: Free to enter. Activities cost extra.

Howell Farms in Arlington has an elaborate exhibition, "Pumpkin Nights, " that includes thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and surprising pumpkin sculptures.

Cost: Adult tickets range $20-$28 and sell out quickly.

Hall's Pumpkin Farm in Grapevine has huge stacks of gourds, and it also has a cool corn maze.