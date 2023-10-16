"Dr. Death" host Laura Beil has a new podcast
North Texas-based podcaster Laura Beil has a new series delving into decades of abuse by a doctor at Columbia University in New York.
Driving the news: The final episode of "Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University" went up last week, so you can binge the entire series.
Catch up fast: Beil was the reporter and host behind "Dr. Death" — one of the most popular podcasts of all time, about a problematic Dallas-area surgeon.
- She also hosted "Bad Batch" and "The Vaping Fix."
The big picture: The new show chronicles the scandal surrounding Robert Hadden, once a trusted OB-GYN, who was secretly one of the most prolific sexual predators in New York City.
- Beil shares the stories of numerous survivors and their long battle to get Hadden charged with and convicted of sexual abuse and to hold the university accountable.
What they're saying: So why was Beil, a Dallas reporter, digging into the story of a doctor in New York?
- "Because it needed to be done," she tells Axios.
- "I was shocked to learn that he had been arrested in his office, charged by the district attorney — and yet living a comfortable life at home as a retiree, and not in prison."
Worthy of your time: Check out Beil's ProPublica story about Hadden.
