13 mins ago - News

"Dr. Death" host Laura Beil has a new podcast

Michael Mooney
Laura Beil smiling with a couch in the background

Laura Beil is back. Photo: Anton Floquet/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

North Texas-based podcaster Laura Beil has a new series delving into decades of abuse by a doctor at Columbia University in New York.

Driving the news: The final episode of "Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University" went up last week, so you can binge the entire series.

Catch up fast: Beil was the reporter and host behind "Dr. Death" — one of the most popular podcasts of all time, about a problematic Dallas-area surgeon.

The big picture: The new show chronicles the scandal surrounding Robert Hadden, once a trusted OB-GYN, who was secretly one of the most prolific sexual predators in New York City.

What they're saying: So why was Beil, a Dallas reporter, digging into the story of a doctor in New York?

  • "Because it needed to be done," she tells Axios.
  • "I was shocked to learn that he had been arrested in his office, charged by the district attorney — and yet living a comfortable life at home as a retiree, and not in prison."

Worthy of your time: Check out Beil's ProPublica story about Hadden.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more