"Dr. Death" host Laura Beil has a new podcast

North Texas-based podcaster Laura Beil has a new series delving into decades of abuse by a doctor at Columbia University in New York.

Driving the news: The final episode of "Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University" went up last week, so you can binge the entire series.

Catch up fast: Beil was the reporter and host behind "Dr. Death" — one of the most popular podcasts of all time, about a problematic Dallas-area surgeon.

She also hosted "Bad Batch" and "The Vaping Fix."

The big picture: The new show chronicles the scandal surrounding Robert Hadden, once a trusted OB-GYN, who was secretly one of the most prolific sexual predators in New York City.

Beil shares the stories of numerous survivors and their long battle to get Hadden charged with and convicted of sexual abuse and to hold the university accountable.

What they're saying: So why was Beil, a Dallas reporter, digging into the story of a doctor in New York?

"Because it needed to be done," she tells Axios.

"I was shocked to learn that he had been arrested in his office, charged by the district attorney — and yet living a comfortable life at home as a retiree, and not in prison."

Worthy of your time: Check out Beil's ProPublica story about Hadden.