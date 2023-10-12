A casual fan's guide to the Dallas Stars season

The Dallas Stars play their first game of the regular season Thursday in Dallas, taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Haven't had time to catch up but still want to have a discussion with your season-ticket-owning in-laws without embarrassing yourself? We've got you covered with the basics.

Last season: The Stars made it to the Western Conference finals, knocking out the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken along the way.

Yes, but: Dallas couldn't overcome the vaunted Vegas Golden Knights, the team that went on to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

The big picture: The Stars will look to capitalize on last season's momentum with a mix of young superstars and weathered veterans. The team's fate will likely depend on the play of goalie Jake Oettinger. 🦦

Oettinger was all-world in the 2022 playoffs but struggled a bit in the 2023 postseason.

Storylines to watch: Can Oettinger play well over a full season? If he tends goal as masterfully as he did two years ago, Dallas could be a powerhouse in 2023-24.

Can Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz keep scoring? Robertson led the team in scoring last year but hit a dry spell in the playoffs.

Can Joe Pavelski continue to defy time? The 39-year-old was great again last season, but he won't be able to play at that level forever.

Will the Stars wear those ugly neon uniforms again? They're hideous.

Expectations: Oddsmakers have the Stars in the top 10 teams most likely to win the Stanley Cup.