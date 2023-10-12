A casual fan's guide to the Dallas Stars season
The Dallas Stars play their first game of the regular season Thursday in Dallas, taking on the St. Louis Blues.
- Haven't had time to catch up but still want to have a discussion with your season-ticket-owning in-laws without embarrassing yourself? We've got you covered with the basics.
Last season: The Stars made it to the Western Conference finals, knocking out the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken along the way.
- Yes, but: Dallas couldn't overcome the vaunted Vegas Golden Knights, the team that went on to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.
The big picture: The Stars will look to capitalize on last season's momentum with a mix of young superstars and weathered veterans. The team's fate will likely depend on the play of goalie Jake Oettinger. 🦦
- Oettinger was all-world in the 2022 playoffs but struggled a bit in the 2023 postseason.
Storylines to watch: Can Oettinger play well over a full season? If he tends goal as masterfully as he did two years ago, Dallas could be a powerhouse in 2023-24.
- Can Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz keep scoring? Robertson led the team in scoring last year but hit a dry spell in the playoffs.
- Can Joe Pavelski continue to defy time? The 39-year-old was great again last season, but he won't be able to play at that level forever.
- Will the Stars wear those ugly neon uniforms again? They're hideous.
Expectations: Oddsmakers have the Stars in the top 10 teams most likely to win the Stanley Cup.
