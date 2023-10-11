Why Texans skip medical care

Share on email (opens in new window)

Four in 10 Texas voters say they've skipped or postponed medical treatment or surgery over uncertainty about the final cost, per a new poll from nonpartisan policy organization Texas 2036.

The big picture: Dallas-Fort Worth residents have more medical debt than people in other major metro areas in the country.

19% of Texans carry medical debt, compared with 13% of U.S. residents, per credit data.

The latest: A new state law requires hospitals to give patients an itemized bill before collecting debt.

The bill must include a "plain language description" of the services so patients can determine whether they have been overcharged.

By the numbers: Respondents' uncertainty over medical costs has increased in two years, per the poll.

34% of surveyed voters in January 2021 postponed or skipped treatment because of final price uncertainty.

41% of voters surveyed in August said they postponed or skipped treatment.

Be smart: NPR offers these tips on how to negotiate your medical bill.