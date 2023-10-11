1 hour ago - News

Why Texans skip medical care

Four in 10 Texas voters say they've skipped or postponed medical treatment or surgery over uncertainty about the final cost, per a new poll from nonpartisan policy organization Texas 2036.

The big picture: Dallas-Fort Worth residents have more medical debt than people in other major metro areas in the country.

  • 19% of Texans carry medical debt, compared with 13% of U.S. residents, per credit data.

The latest: A new state law requires hospitals to give patients an itemized bill before collecting debt.

  • The bill must include a "plain language description" of the services so patients can determine whether they have been overcharged.

By the numbers: Respondents' uncertainty over medical costs has increased in two years, per the poll.

  • 34% of surveyed voters in January 2021 postponed or skipped treatment because of final price uncertainty.
  • 41% of voters surveyed in August said they postponed or skipped treatment.

Be smart: NPR offers these tips on how to negotiate your medical bill.

