1 hour ago - News
Why Texans skip medical care
Four in 10 Texas voters say they've skipped or postponed medical treatment or surgery over uncertainty about the final cost, per a new poll from nonpartisan policy organization Texas 2036.
The big picture: Dallas-Fort Worth residents have more medical debt than people in other major metro areas in the country.
- 19% of Texans carry medical debt, compared with 13% of U.S. residents, per credit data.
The latest: A new state law requires hospitals to give patients an itemized bill before collecting debt.
- The bill must include a "plain language description" of the services so patients can determine whether they have been overcharged.
By the numbers: Respondents' uncertainty over medical costs has increased in two years, per the poll.
- 34% of surveyed voters in January 2021 postponed or skipped treatment because of final price uncertainty.
- 41% of voters surveyed in August said they postponed or skipped treatment.
Be smart: NPR offers these tips on how to negotiate your medical bill.
