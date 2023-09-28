Share on email (opens in new window)

Darrin Lopez, a retired army medic, was convicted in the 2020 murder of Jamie Faith. Photo: Courtesy of "Dateline NBC"

"Dateline" on NBC will begin its 32nd season on Friday with a closer look at the 2020 killing of an American Airlines manager as part of a murder-for-hire plot.

Why it matters: This is the second North Texas case featured on the popular true-crime show this year.

Catch up fast: Jamie Faith was fatally shot in front of his Oak Cliff home in October 2020. His wife, Jennifer Faith, initially said she didn't know who shot him.

Authorities say Jennifer Faith and Darrin Lopez were in a relationship and she falsely told Lopez her husband was abusing her, encouraging him to kill Jamie Faith.

Lopez was was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 62 years in prison. Jennifer Faith was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder.

What's new: Lopez, a retired special forces medic, spoke exclusively to "Dateline" about the case and his relationship with Jennifer Faith.

The two-hour episode also includes interviews with investigators, lawyers, reporters, friends and family members.

How to watch: "Losing Faith" airs at 8pm Friday on NBC.