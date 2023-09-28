55 mins ago - News

"Dateline" revisits Dallas murder-for-hire plot

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi

Darrin Lopez, a retired army medic, was convicted in the 2020 murder of Jamie Faith. Photo: Courtesy of "Dateline NBC"

"Dateline" on NBC will begin its 32nd season on Friday with a closer look at the 2020 killing of an American Airlines manager as part of a murder-for-hire plot.

Why it matters: This is the second North Texas case featured on the popular true-crime show this year.

Catch up fast: Jamie Faith was fatally shot in front of his Oak Cliff home in October 2020. His wife, Jennifer Faith, initially said she didn't know who shot him.

  • Authorities say Jennifer Faith and Darrin Lopez were in a relationship and she falsely told Lopez her husband was abusing her, encouraging him to kill Jamie Faith.
  • Lopez was was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 62 years in prison. Jennifer Faith was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder.

What's new: Lopez, a retired special forces medic, spoke exclusively to "Dateline" about the case and his relationship with Jennifer Faith.

  • The two-hour episode also includes interviews with investigators, lawyers, reporters, friends and family members.

How to watch: "Losing Faith" airs at 8pm Friday on NBC.

