"Dateline" revisits Dallas murder-for-hire plot
"Dateline" on NBC will begin its 32nd season on Friday with a closer look at the 2020 killing of an American Airlines manager as part of a murder-for-hire plot.
Why it matters: This is the second North Texas case featured on the popular true-crime show this year.
Catch up fast: Jamie Faith was fatally shot in front of his Oak Cliff home in October 2020. His wife, Jennifer Faith, initially said she didn't know who shot him.
- Authorities say Jennifer Faith and Darrin Lopez were in a relationship and she falsely told Lopez her husband was abusing her, encouraging him to kill Jamie Faith.
- Lopez was was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 62 years in prison. Jennifer Faith was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder.
What's new: Lopez, a retired special forces medic, spoke exclusively to "Dateline" about the case and his relationship with Jennifer Faith.
- The two-hour episode also includes interviews with investigators, lawyers, reporters, friends and family members.
How to watch: "Losing Faith" airs at 8pm Friday on NBC.
