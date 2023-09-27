13 mins ago - News

Assault weapon mass shootings on the rise in Texas

Tasha Tsiaperas
Data: Everytown for Gun Safety. Chart: Jared Whalen and Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Assault weapons are playing a bigger role in Texas mass shootings, per a new national database.

Why it matters: More than twice as many people are killed in mass shootings involving assault weapons and high-capacity magazines than shootings involving other types of guns, according to The Smoking Gun database.

Threat level: Nine of 14, or 64%, of mass shootings in Texas since 2016 involved assault weapons, according to the database by Everytown, a group co-founded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg that advocates for gun restrictions.

  • Nationally, assault weapons were used in 35% of mass shootings since 2016.
  • Assault weapons weren't used in Texas mass shootings before 2016.
  • Texas accounts for five of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

What they did: Everytown researchers spent six months identifying guns used in mass shootings, sourcing photos, police reports, and news articles to build the database.

The other side: "The NRA's position and belief is that law-abiding AR-15 owners and other firearms owners aren't the issue; criminals are," National Rifle Association spokesperson Billy McLaughlin tells Axios.

  • An AR-15-style Daniel Defense gun was used in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.
  • Two months later, Daniel Defense former CEO Marty Daniel said the company bore no responsibility for the rise in mass shootings, according to a 2022 article in the New York Times.

Flashback: In May, a Texas House committee advanced a bill increasing the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy certain semi-automatic rifles, but it never got a vote.

