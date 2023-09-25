Ben Fountain's new novel is a thriller set in Haiti

Dallas author Ben Fountain's first novel since the acclaimed "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" is about a CIA agent and a treasure hunt, set in a recently upended Haiti.

Driving the news: "Devil Makes Three" goes on sale this week. A Kirkus review calls it a "tale of humanitarian and political tragedy."

Why it matters: Since being heralded as a 10,000-hour "late bloomer" genius by Malcolm Gladwell, Fountain has become Dallas' most celebrated author.

"Billy Lynn" was a bestselling sensation before it was adapted into a big-budget Hollywood movie.

Background: Fountain first visited Haiti in 1991. He tells Axios he was drawn there by "the suspicion that things were happening in there that I needed to try to understand, or at least engage with in the most serious way I might be capable of."

He took 40 to 50 trips to the country over the next 25 years to learn and experience as much as possible.

"I never intended to stop going, but the past few years the insecurity has become so extreme that I'd be pretty foolish to go there now," he says.

He worked on this Haiti novel on and off for the last decade, while also writing some scorching nonfiction about America.

The intrigue: Fountain actually wrote an entirely different novel set in Haiti before "Billy Lynn," but he never sold it.

"I suppose that was the necessary failure I had to write in order to get to the point where I might write something worthwhile," he says.

What's next: He says he's got a good start on a new novel that's coming faster than usual.

Worthy of your time: Zac Crain's excellent D Magazine story about Fountain.