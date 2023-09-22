NorthPark exhibit highlights Dallas' Forest Theater fundraiser

Definitely worth checking out the next time you're at NorthPark. Photo: Courtesy of Ethan Yizong Xie

NorthPark Center has a new exhibit on the Forest Theater, a southern Dallas landmark that's been around since 1949 but has remained dormant for over a decade.

Why it matters: The exhibit coincides with a fundraising campaign to restore The Forest, which was once a stop for big-name artists like Prince, The Roots and Dave Chappelle.

The big picture: The Forest Theater's restoration is part of a larger $75 million plan intended to "ignite a just, healthy and thriving South Dallas," according to Forest Forward, the nonprofit overseeing the project.

Details: "Forest Forward: The Future Is Here" is on display through Oct. 17 on level one, near Nordstrom and Macy's.

The free exhibit explores the theater's glory years, Dallas' North-South divide and efforts to revive the theater.

The film "MVMTLS," meaning "Movement of Lone Stars," will run on a loop during the exhibit.

How to help: Forest Forward is still raising funds for the restoration, which will include a cafe, restaurant, performance space and recording studio.

Donations are being matched at five times their amount.

