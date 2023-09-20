How North Texas universities fared in new national rankings

Share on email (opens in new window)

UT Dallas and UT Arlington were the clear local winners in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best national universities.

Why it matters: Many prospective students, parents, and school counselors often use the rankings to choose colleges and universities.

The big picture: SMU, TCU, and UT Dallas made the top 10 Texas colleges list.

SMU and TCU remain the top schools in North Texas, but both dropped in the national rankings.

Details: SMU dropped 17 spots from last year to land in 89th place, while TCU dropped nine spots to take 98th place.

UT Dallas jumped up 35 spots to earn 115th place, and UT Arlington climbed 62 spots for the 236th spot.

The University of North Texas went up 24 spots, landing in the 260th spot.

The upshot: TCU, SMU, and UT Dallas all moved up on the list of best-value colleges. TCU now ranks 92nd, SMU ranks 121st, and UT Dallas ranks 166th.

UT Arlington ranks 26th nationally as a top performer on social mobility for graduating students.

Yes, but: The annual rankings have come under scrutiny in recent years over whether they accurately capture the best schools in each region or discipline.