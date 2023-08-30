Airfares spike at Dallas-area airports
Airfares at DFW Airport and Love Field jumped nearly 20% in a one-year span, higher than the national average, according to a new SmartAsset analysis.
Why it matters: High fuel prices, demand and labor costs have contributed to the spike in airfare as airlines seek to boost their profitability post-pandemic.
State of play: SmartAsset compared Bureau of Transportation Statistics data for average airfare prices at U.S. airports that saw 100,000 or more passengers in 2022.
- The average domestic airfare at DFW Airport increased by 19.5% between the first quarters of 2022 and 2023, from roughly $360 to $430.
- The average domestic airfare at Dallas Love Field increased by 19.3%, from roughly $285 to $340.
Zoom out: Domestic flight prices jumped 16% in this time period to an average of $382.
The bottom line: North Texas travelers are fortunate to have two major airports to choose from.
- Minneapolis-St Paul International ($456), Charlotte Douglas International ($454), and Salt Lake City International ($449) had some of the most expensive domestic flights in the country as of Q1 this year, per SmartAsset.
