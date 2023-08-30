Airfares spike at Dallas-area airports

Share on email (opens in new window)

Airfares at DFW Airport and Love Field jumped nearly 20% in a one-year span, higher than the national average, according to a new SmartAsset analysis.

Why it matters: High fuel prices, demand and labor costs have contributed to the spike in airfare as airlines seek to boost their profitability post-pandemic.

State of play: SmartAsset compared Bureau of Transportation Statistics data for average airfare prices at U.S. airports that saw 100,000 or more passengers in 2022.

The average domestic airfare at DFW Airport increased by 19.5% between the first quarters of 2022 and 2023, from roughly $360 to $430.

The average domestic airfare at Dallas Love Field increased by 19.3%, from roughly $285 to $340.

Zoom out: Domestic flight prices jumped 16% in this time period to an average of $382.

The bottom line: North Texas travelers are fortunate to have two major airports to choose from.