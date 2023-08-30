2 hours ago - News

Airfares spike at Dallas-area airports

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Illustration of a dollar sign being formed by jet streams.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Airfares at DFW Airport and Love Field jumped nearly 20% in a one-year span, higher than the national average, according to a new SmartAsset analysis.

Why it matters: High fuel prices, demand and labor costs have contributed to the spike in airfare as airlines seek to boost their profitability post-pandemic.

State of play: SmartAsset compared Bureau of Transportation Statistics data for average airfare prices at U.S. airports that saw 100,000 or more passengers in 2022.

  • The average domestic airfare at DFW Airport increased by 19.5% between the first quarters of 2022 and 2023, from roughly $360 to $430.
  • The average domestic airfare at Dallas Love Field increased by 19.3%, from roughly $285 to $340.

Zoom out: Domestic flight prices jumped 16% in this time period to an average of $382.

The bottom line: North Texas travelers are fortunate to have two major airports to choose from.

  • Minneapolis-St Paul International ($456), Charlotte Douglas International ($454), and Salt Lake City International ($449) had some of the most expensive domestic flights in the country as of Q1 this year, per SmartAsset.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more