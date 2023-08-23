Activities for kids in Dallas-Fort Worth during heat wave

Even though school is back in session, you've still got evenings, weekends and holidays to find ways to occupy your kids.

Here are some options if you're in a pinch:

Get those steps in. If you don't mind sweating a bit, take an evening stroll at one of the many walkable developments, including Grand Prairie's EpicCentral, Dallas' Klyde Warren Park and The Sound at Cypress Waters.

Sea things. We're fortunate to have multiple aquariums, including the Dallas World Aquarium, SEA LIFE Aquarium inside Grapevine Mills Mall and the Dallas Children's Aquarium at Fair Park.

Catch a movie. If your child is old enough to sit through a movie, there are a few options to choose from right now — and more on the way.

Be curious. Take advantage of all the kid-friendly museums in our region. You could visit a new one every day, for weeks. Most of them offer discounts for kids, too.

Rule the world. KidZania in Frisco touts itself as a "city built for kids, run by kids." Play Street Museum is also pretty popular, with several locations in North Texas.

Worthy of your time: Here's a list of indoor play areas for kids.