Johnny Football's new documentary

Johnny used to cool off with cash. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix media center

A new Netflix documentary captures the rise and fall of former Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Why it matters: "Untold: Johnny Football," released last week, shows what can happen when a talented athlete grapples with national fame.

The intrigue: "Johnny gave one of the most raw, vulnerable, revealing, open-hearted interviews that we've ever had," Maclain Way, an executive producer of "Untold," said in a statement.

Prepare for lots of F-bombs.

Details: The new documentary starts with Manziel's "Friday Night Lights"-like upbringing in Kerrville, just southwest of Fredericksburg, before delving into his "unstoppable" time at Texas A&M.

Manziel talks about his dashed dreams of becoming a Dallas Cowboy and his short time with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in 2014 and released him in 2016.

"When I got cut from the Browns, it felt like the biggest weight lifted off my shoulders ever, but that didn't translate into what I experienced and what I would deal with in my everyday life," he says.

Zoom in: Manziel's issues touched down in Dallas, too. An ex-girlfriend's misdemeanor assault case against him dragged on for two years before being dismissed in 2017.

"I need to get my life in order," Manziel told a Dallas County judge that year.

The bottom line: "I loved what I did … I loved being the guy that got to do all these amazing things, on and off the field. But at some point in time you have to look back and think, '[expletive], was enough ever enough?'" Manziel says in the documentary.