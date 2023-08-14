Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is finally a Hall of Famer

The GOAT got a new title in Springfield, Massachusetts, this weekend. Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend as a member of its 2023 class.

Driving the news: The honorees received their rings and orange jackets on Friday. They headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday with their families, friends and mentors to formally be celebrated as Hall of Famers.

The intrigue: Nowitzki's induction to the Hall of Fame reaffirms his greatness.

The 7-foot German native was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998 and traded to the Mavericks on draft night. He's the only NBA player to play on the same team for 21 seasons.

Dallas has honored the beloved athlete by naming Nowitzki Way after him, retiring his No. 41 jersey and installing a statue with his signature fadeaway shot outside American Airlines Center.

What they're saying: "His signature shot was the unconventional concoction in which feel for the game and touch intersected with a little science and a drop of divine inspiration," the Hall of Fame website says.

What he's saying: Nowitzki spent most of his enshrinement speech on Saturday sharing all of the qualities that helped him get to where he is today, attributing each quality to someone in his life. Typical, selfless Dirk.

"To all the Mavs fans ... you guys inspired and motivated me to always work hard, and I will always be proud to represent you guys and of course the Dallas Mavericks, so thank you," he said.

Zoom out: The Spurs also had a big weekend. The Hall of Fame's 2023 inductees included Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.