State Fair of Texas names food finalists for 2023

Can't wait to devour these crab tater bites. Photo: Courtesy of State Fair of Texas

Crab tater bites, fried pho, and cheese fries pizza are among this year's savory finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas.

A Belgian chocolate cheesecake, fried cherry pie and sopapillas are among the sweet finalists.

Driving the news: The fair — with all its fried foods — is less than 50 days away.

Why it matters: Everyone knows fried foods will help you fit back into your winter (remember that season?) sweaters.

Here are the finalists:

Turkey ribs — fried turkey served with stuffing-seasoned fries and gravy.

Ox'cellent soul roll — fried spring roll stuffed with beef oxtails, potatoes, Gouda and mozzarella.

Loaded fries pizza — pizza topped with mozzarella, fries, cheddar and ranch dressing.

Deep-fried pho — noodles, beef, bean sprouts and pho broth.

Deep-fried cheesy crab tater bites — crab meat, shredded potato and cheese rolled into tots and fried.

Biscoff delight — cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate and crumbled Biscoff cookies.

Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas — sopapillas topped with bananas, bourbon syrup, pecans and mascarpone cheese.

Fernie's fried cherry pie in the sky — layered shortbread cookies and cherries, fried and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Sweet encanto — a waffle with caramel dulce de leche, topped with fruit.

Trail-ade — fruit, cucumbers and mint blended with lemonade, served in a boot-shaped cup.

What's next: The Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sweet, and Most Creative winners will be announced Aug. 27.