How to make the most of tax-free weekend in Texas

North Texans who procrastinated on school supply shopping are in luck because tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.

Why it matters: The statewide sales tax holiday covers most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100.

The big picture: Back-to-school shopping in the U.S. is expected to reach a record $41.5 billion this year, up from $36.9 billion a year ago.

Zoom in: Dallas parents will spend an average of $707 per student on supplies, clothing and other necessities to prepare for the upcoming school year, according to a recent survey from Deloitte.

  • That's 18% more than the national average of $597.
  • 30% of Dallas parents also said their financial situation is worse this year than last year, the survey found.

How it works: Texas' tax-free savings cover in-person and online shopping, per the state comptroller's office.

  • Clothing, backpacks and school supplies have to be under $100 to be tax-exempt, and delivery and transportation charges are counted as part of the total sales price.
  • Shoppers who paid sales tax on something that should have been tax-exempt for tax-free weekend can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid.

Be smarter: The comptroller's office has tips and guidelines for tax-free weekend. Be sure to check what qualifies before shopping.

