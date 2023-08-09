Fort Worth proposes $1B general fund budget and property tax cut

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fort Worth's proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes its largest property tax rate reduction in decades.

The suggested new rate is 67.2 cents per $100 valuation, a 4 cent cut.

State of play: Like Dallas, other cities are collecting more revenue due to increased property values, making it possible for property tax cuts.

Yes, but: Some homeowners have larger tax bills than in previous years as home values climb. Plus, cities are increasing fees for basic services such as trash and water.

The intrigue: In this year's proposed budget, Fort Worth's general fund is more than $1 billion for the first time.

Details: The Fort Worth City Council will host its first budget work session Thursday.

The city reported a 15.6% increase in taxable property values. Even with a 4 cent property tax rate cut, the city expects a $71.5 million increase in property taxes, or about 11% more than last year.

The budget proposes a $35 million increase in police funding, which includes 106 new jobs.

Zoom out: Arlington is proposing a property tax cut from 59.9 cents to 58.9 cents per $100 valuation. That's 5 cents less than the rate in 2018, though the average Arlington homeowner will spend about $510 more a year due to increases in property values.

In Frisco, the proposed property tax rate is 43.2 cents per $100 valuation, down from 44.6 cents.

Meanwhile: Denton's proposed budget maintains the property tax rate of 56 cents per $100 valuation.