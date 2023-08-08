1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Best new barbecue spots in North Texas

Michael Mooney
Illustration of smoke in the form of a number sign and the number 1 coming out of a BBQ smoker.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Texas Monthly is out with a new list of noteworthy barbecue joints in the state.

  • The publication, which released its Top 50 in 2021, highlights the 25 best "new and improved" spots for smoked meats.

Details: The list features spots that opened after 2021 or have significantly updated their menus.

  • Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash BBQ has fused its barbecue and Ethiopian food into one menu, which includes barbecue nachos made with injera chips.
  • Dallas' higher-end barbecue spot, Douglas Bar and Grill, serves wagyu brisket. Texas Monthly contributor Daniel Vaughn says they have "the most perfect fried apple pie you'll ever have."

Meanwhile: The new list also celebrates five barbecue joints on the edges of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

Of note: Pit Commander's Texapolitan pizza will again be available at the State Fair of Texas. The main barbecue joint will be closed during fair season.

