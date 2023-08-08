Best new barbecue spots in North Texas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Texas Monthly is out with a new list of noteworthy barbecue joints in the state.

The publication, which released its Top 50 in 2021, highlights the 25 best "new and improved" spots for smoked meats.

Details: The list features spots that opened after 2021 or have significantly updated their menus.

Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash BBQ has fused its barbecue and Ethiopian food into one menu, which includes barbecue nachos made with injera chips.

Dallas' higher-end barbecue spot, Douglas Bar and Grill, serves wagyu brisket. Texas Monthly contributor Daniel Vaughn says they have "the most perfect fried apple pie you'll ever have."

Meanwhile: The new list also celebrates five barbecue joints on the edges of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

Of note: Pit Commander's Texapolitan pizza will again be available at the State Fair of Texas. The main barbecue joint will be closed during fair season.