Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mark Cuban's dirty feet do not go unnoticed. Screenshot: "The Really Good Podcast"

This was a big week for North Texas — two of our local celebrities appeared on two popular podcasts.

Driving the news: Post Malone was featured on the new episode of "Call Her Daddy," and Mark Cuban was featured on "The Really Good Podcast."

Post Malone is also performing in Dallas this weekend.

The intrigue: Bobbi Althoff takes a casual, awkward approach with her celebrity guests on "The Really Good Podcast," which results in random but charming conversations.

Althoff and Cuban did their interview sitting on the floor of a parking garage. Cuban was barefoot.

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper takes a more energetic approach to podcasting, promoting "sexual liberty and personal empowerment."

Details: Both Post Malone and Mark Cuban talk about being a dad, while also diving into what they're up to.

Cuban talks about his love of Target, why he thinks manifesting is dumb, and affordable prescriptions through his online pharmacy.

"I'm used to people walking up to me for various reasons, the Mavs or 'Shark Tank' — but now I literally have people just run up to me, cry and hug me, which is insane," Cuban says of the public response to the pharmacy.

Meanwhile: Post Malone talks about pooping, drinking and his constant need to "feel loved, like many humans."