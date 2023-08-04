1 hour ago - Culture
Post Malone, Mark Cuban featured on popular local podcasts
This was a big week for North Texas — two of our local celebrities appeared on two popular podcasts.
Driving the news: Post Malone was featured on the new episode of "Call Her Daddy," and Mark Cuban was featured on "The Really Good Podcast."
- Post Malone is also performing in Dallas this weekend.
The intrigue: Bobbi Althoff takes a casual, awkward approach with her celebrity guests on "The Really Good Podcast," which results in random but charming conversations.
- Althoff and Cuban did their interview sitting on the floor of a parking garage. Cuban was barefoot.
- "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper takes a more energetic approach to podcasting, promoting "sexual liberty and personal empowerment."
Details: Both Post Malone and Mark Cuban talk about being a dad, while also diving into what they're up to.
- Cuban talks about his love of Target, why he thinks manifesting is dumb, and affordable prescriptions through his online pharmacy.
- "I'm used to people walking up to me for various reasons, the Mavs or 'Shark Tank' — but now I literally have people just run up to me, cry and hug me, which is insane," Cuban says of the public response to the pharmacy.
Meanwhile: Post Malone talks about pooping, drinking and his constant need to "feel loved, like many humans."
