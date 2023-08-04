1 hour ago - Sports

Lionel Messi sells out FC Dallas tickets

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
A photo of Lionel Messi playing at AT&T Stadium in 2015

Lionel Messi represented Argentina in a friendly match in 2015, the last time he played in North Texas. Photo: Mike Stone/LatinContent via Getty Images

North Texans will get to watch the GOAT in person this Sunday, for the first time since he joined Major League Soccer.

Driving the news: Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas will compete for a Top 8 spot in the Leagues Cup, which features teams from MLS and Liga MX.

  • The matchup became official Wednesday night, after FC Dallas beat Mexico's Mazatlán FC 2-1.

The big picture: Major League Soccer has been around since the 1990s, but getting Lionel Messi to play in the U.S. has been its biggest move yet.

  • Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James were among the celebrities who attended his first MLS match last month.

State of play: Messi has five goals in three games for Miami. Sunday will be his first time playing outside Florida since joining MLS.

The intrigue: Tickets for Sunday's game went on sale Thursday morning and were snatched up within an hour.

  • FC Dallas tickets usually cost under $40. Sunday's tickets were selling for hundreds of dollars at face value, and retail prices were over $650.

Yes, but: The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+, with the MLS season pass.

What they're saying: "At the beginning of the tournament, I was not expecting us to take on Inter Miami CF … It will be a dream to play against Messi," FC Dallas forward Velasco said during a recent interview.

💭 Our thought bubble: Wonder if Messi will check out H-E-B or Buc-ee's with his family while he's here.

