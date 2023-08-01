West Nile cases increasing in Texas

Share on email (opens in new window)

We'd like to stay as far from these nuisances as possible. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Dallas County is reporting a fifth person has been sickened by the West Nile virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes.

Driving the news: A man living in the 75248 ZIP code in northern Dallas has been diagnosed with the West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease, the most severe form of infection.

Why it matters: Most cases of the virus in humans are asymptomatic, and about 1 in 5 people develop a fever, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 1% of infected people develop neuroinvasive infection, which can be fatal.

Flashback: The state's first human case this year was confirmed on July 10 in Dallas County.

Denton and Tarrant counties have reported their first cases in the past two weeks.

Last year, there were 42 human cases of West Nile and seven deaths statewide.

In the past five years, 65 people have died from the West Nile virus in Texas.

Details: Most of the cases of West Nile virus found in Texas mosquitoes this summer have been reported in Dallas and Tarrant counties, per statewide health data.

Both counties have already reported more than twice as many cases found in mosquitoes than all of last year.

Zoom out: Arizona has the most reported cases of West Nile virus human disease in 2023 at 43, per the CDC.

South Dakota and Texas both have the next most cases reported to the CDC with five each.

What to do: Wear mosquito repellent and long, loose clothing when outside. Drain any standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs.