West Nile cases increasing in Texas
Dallas County is reporting a fifth person has been sickened by the West Nile virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes.
Driving the news: A man living in the 75248 ZIP code in northern Dallas has been diagnosed with the West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease, the most severe form of infection.
Why it matters: Most cases of the virus in humans are asymptomatic, and about 1 in 5 people develop a fever, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- About 1% of infected people develop neuroinvasive infection, which can be fatal.
Flashback: The state's first human case this year was confirmed on July 10 in Dallas County.
- Denton and Tarrant counties have reported their first cases in the past two weeks.
- Last year, there were 42 human cases of West Nile and seven deaths statewide.
- In the past five years, 65 people have died from the West Nile virus in Texas.
Details: Most of the cases of West Nile virus found in Texas mosquitoes this summer have been reported in Dallas and Tarrant counties, per statewide health data.
- Both counties have already reported more than twice as many cases found in mosquitoes than all of last year.
Zoom out: Arizona has the most reported cases of West Nile virus human disease in 2023 at 43, per the CDC.
- South Dakota and Texas both have the next most cases reported to the CDC with five each.
What to do: Wear mosquito repellent and long, loose clothing when outside. Drain any standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs.
- Avoid going outside around sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.