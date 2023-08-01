1 hour ago - Food and Drink
A primer on DFW Restaurant Week
Clear your schedule, gather your friends — DFW Restaurant Week is almost here!
Why it matters: The annual event raised nearly $12 million in donations for its charity partners in the last 26 years. More than 100 restaurants across North Texas are participating this year.
Driving the news: Restaurant week specials run from Aug. 7-Sept. 3 at many places, and there's a happy hour tasting party at Eataly on Tuesday to kick things off.
Details: Dining options include a $24 lunch, $29 brunch, dinner for $39 or $49, and a VIP signature dinner for $99.
- Roughly 20% of the cost of each meal will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas County area or Lena Pope in the Tarrant County area.
Pro tip: Reservations book quickly, so decide soon.
- Eater Dallas has these recs.
