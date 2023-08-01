A primer on DFW Restaurant Week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Clear your schedule, gather your friends — DFW Restaurant Week is almost here!

Why it matters: The annual event raised nearly $12 million in donations for its charity partners in the last 26 years. More than 100 restaurants across North Texas are participating this year.

Driving the news: Restaurant week specials run from Aug. 7-Sept. 3 at many places, and there's a happy hour tasting party at Eataly on Tuesday to kick things off.

Details: Dining options include a $24 lunch, $29 brunch, dinner for $39 or $49, and a VIP signature dinner for $99.

Roughly 20% of the cost of each meal will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas County area or Lena Pope in the Tarrant County area.

Pro tip: Reservations book quickly, so decide soon.